Faye Davidson, 71, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at her home. Born in Delano, Calif., Faye was a longtime resident of Kern County.
She was well-known in the Tehachapi community as a waitress at Kelcy's Restaurant with a beautiful smile and cheerful attitude. Faye was incredibly welcoming and greeted every guest with her famous, “Oh hi, Honey.” Faye proudly served guests at Kelcy's Restaurant for more than 30 years.
Preceded in passing were her parents, Wylie and Mary Davidson; and son, Paul Loyd. Faye is survived by her daughter, Gina Shuman; sisters, Shirley Samu, Nancy Thomas, and Ellen Crow; grandchildren, Misty Brownen, Nick Robertson, Kylee Loyd, Kali Loyd, and Blake Robertson; great-granddaughters, Raegan Ballestero and Rylan Ballestero; and also very dear to her heart, Markia Meyers, Tyler Holbrook, Tonya Killingsworth, Kayden Killingsworth and Ayla Killingsworth.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kelcy’s Restaurant, 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561. It will be potluck style, and anything contributed is deeply appreciated. On behalf of the family, we look forward to the opportunity to gather and celebrate this amazing woman, mother, Nana, and friend.
