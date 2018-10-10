Fern Lee Thompson passed away Friday evening, Sept. 28, 2018 at the age of 90. She was born in Terre Haute, Ind., to Warren Lester and Florence Abel on Sept. 15, 1928, the fourth and youngest child of the family.
Fern’s younger years were spent in Terre Haute and she loved staying out on the family farm. The family moved to Portland, Ore., and Fern attended Girls Polytechnic School of Portland, graduating with home economics focus in 1946. She then moved to Los Angeles with a girlfriend where she met her husband to be, Robert Hoskins Thompson. After a short courtship, they married July 1, 1948, in Inyokern, Calif.
One year later came their firstborn, Linda Jean (deceased 2016). Two boys followed, Robert Lee and Thomas Lee. Family life began in Inyokern, then - because of her husband’s job with CalTrans - Tehachapi became a second ‘hometown’ to Inyokern until 1968 when Fern and Robert moved to Walnut, Calif. The family also lived briefly in other California places including Hollywood, Lodi, Deep Springs, Novato and Palm Springs. Fern's favorite times of her life were raising her children and her extensive trips to Europe to visit her son Tom’s family and enjoy the surroundings.
She was an awesome homemaker and really enjoyed raising her children - the kind of Mom anyone would love to have. The recipes she used are still used by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fern loved being around her family and hosted many holiday events. She lived her later years in Escondido, Calif. She carried her Lutheran faith with her everywhere.
Fern was preceded in death by sisters, Jacqueline "Jackie" Potter and Doris Tatman, brother, William Abel and daughter Linda Jean Thompson. She is survived by Robert Hoskins Thompson; and her sons Robert (wife Mary Jo) and Thomas (wife Julie); grandchildren Cynthia Lee (husband Eric) Mahan, Jennifer-Linda (husband Justin) Benipayo Bush, Robert Kenneth Thompson and Timothy James Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Kyla Christine Hagge, Kadyn Lee Bush, Jamie Lee Bush, Sophie Alexis Thompson, Chloe Ann Thompson, Hannah Leigh Mahan and Ashlin Mahan.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bella Sera of Ridgecrest for their care for the past 2 1/2 years.
A celebration of Fern's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. at Tehachapi, Eastside Cemetery. Condolences, Flowers, etc. may be sent to, Thomas L. Thompson, P.O. Box 711, 1329 Broadway, Inyokern, CA., 93527.
