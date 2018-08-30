Florence Hawley, 1926-2018

Florence Hawley, 92, of Greeley, Colo., died Tuesday, Aug. 21 in Tehachapi, Calif. Florence was born in Greeley on March 21, 1926 to Clarence Lynn White and Mary Ellen White. She grew up on a farm in Briggsdale, Colo., and after graduation from school, enrolled in nurse’s training at Denver’s Presbyterian Hospital.
While there, she met the love of her life, Dwight Hawley. They were married in Denver. When she graduated as an RN and he with an engineering degree from University of Colorado-Boulder, they began a journey that led them to Chicago, Syracuse and Owensboro, Ky., where they welcomed two sons, Bob and Bill.
Their work took them back to Denver and then on to San Pedro, Calif., where they lived until they retired. She worked as an RN in emergency and critical care medicine and was always active in her church. After retirement they moved to Greeley, where she resided until failing health forced her to move back to California, where she was cared for by her son, Bill, his wife, Kristi, and the caring staff at Mountain Vista Senior Care in Tehachapi. She remained active in her church and always sought to share the love of God with others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight, of 51 years, her parents, her brothers Bryce White and Bob White, as well as her sister Nancy Jo Mullen.
She is survived by her sons Bob Hawley (Pam) and Bill Hawley (Kristi) and grandchildren Lindsey Smallwood, Christopher Hawley and Cassidy Hawley, as well as great grandchildren Bobby, Tommy and Oliver Smallwood. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Tupper.
A Memorial Celebration of Florence will be held at Bear Valley Church in Tehachapi (BVS), Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 8th at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.