Frances Yvonne Damian, 1937–2018

Frances Yvonne Damian passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. She was 81.
Frances was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Tehachapi to Otto and Ona Wyckoff. She was the third oldest of seven siblings. Her father passed away when she was young, and she had to help her mother care for her younger siblings. She grew up in Tehachapi.
As a teenager, she was part of a bowling league and graduated from Tehachapi High School. She also met the love of her life, Lewis Damian, and they were married for 63 years. They had four children, five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Frances worked as a housekeeper for many years, but she would tell you the number one job she was most proud of was helping to raise her granddaughter and best friend, Debra Acosta.
Frances had a very spunky attitude, and anyone who met her couldn’t help but to fall in love with her. She loved country music, taking trips with her granddaughter Debra, going to the Kern River, camping with her son Stephen, and taking care of her dogs, Rue and Barney.
Frances is survived by her husband, Lewis Damian; children, Chris Damian, Stephen Damian, Shirley Palmer and Tracy Damian; siblings, Shirley Flores, Betty London and Frankie Wyckoff; along with her grandkids and many nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Ona Wycoff; brothers, Lloyd and Tony Wyckoff; and sister, Dorthy Bermudez.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
