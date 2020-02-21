Frank Eugene Salmon, Dec. 6, 1945 - Jan. 26, 2020

Frank Eugene Salmon, 74, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Okla. He was born on Dec. 6, 1945, in Prague, Okla., to Obie Francis and Wanda Jean Salmon. The following year, the family moved to California.
Frank graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1962 and went on to join the Air Force that same year. Frank enjoyed riding his motorcycles and spending time with his friends. He was never far from his family, and the last years of his life he spent caring for his mother.
He was preceded in death by his father, Obie Salmon, of Tehachapi, Calif.; son, Eugene Frank Salmon, of Bakersfield, Calif.; stepfather, Kenneth Coleman; and stepbrothers, Donald and Richard Coleman, of Prague, Okla.
Surviving family members include his mother, Wanda Jean (Salmon) Coleman, of Shawnee, Okla.; daughter, Geanna Salmon, of Bakersfield, Calif.; sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Ernie Dunn, of Arizona; sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Larry Hobbs, of Idaho; step-sister, Jerri Sue and husband, Jack Julian, of Oklahoma; brother, Steve Salmon, of Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank left an impression on everyone he met. His friend were friends for life. He will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m.
