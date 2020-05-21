Frankie Lyle Spencer, of Bakersfield, Calif., passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020, with his loving wife of 41 years by his side.
Frank was a resident of Tehachapi, Calif., for over 17 years. With his quick wit, strong sense of humor and his kind heart, he made a lasting impression on everyone he met. Frank married his junior high school sweetheart and best friend, Crystal. Together they had three children and five grandchildren.
His number one priority in life was his family and he fought long and hard to live for them. Frank was a devoted racing and sports fan. As he crossed the finish line of life, his family is finding comfort in knowing he is now free of all illness and pain.
Frank is survived by his wife, Crystal Spencer; son Jeffery Spencer and wife Wynter; daughter Jennifer Anderson and husband Zach; and daughter Roxanne McLaughlin and husband Jeff. Frank has five amazing grandchildren, Taylor and Rylie Ward; Allyson Spencer; and Cade and Deegan McLaughlin, who will miss their “Pop Pop” terribly and were fortunate to experience his unwavering love, guidance and compassion for each of them.
The family will not be having a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Frank’s honor to one of the following foundations: Donate Life America Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or National Kidney Foundation.
