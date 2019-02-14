Frankie Suzanne Price, 75, passed away on Feb. 11, 2019 in Tehachapi, Calif.
Suzy was born in Long Beach, Calif., to O.G. and Patricia Brown on Feb. 9, 1944. She married Charles on May 27, 1961 in Bakersfield.
She dedicated the majority of her adult life to helping her family, friends and neighbors to learn about God's Word. Her faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses motivated her to spend countless hours in the Bible education work that is free to all people from any background or race. Nothing brought Suzy more joy than to spend time with family, friends and doing spiritual activities.
Suzy is survived by her husband, Charlie; sons Scott, Brock, Chris and Joel; daughters-in-law, Bethany and Laura; grandchildren, Tori and Baylee; great-grandchildren, Emery, Briar and Boston; brother, Danny; and many extended family members.
Suzy is preceded in death by her only daughter, Wendy Renae.
The family of Suzy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Tehachapi Congregation, countless spiritual brothers and sisters, family and friends who cared for our mother with the most loving care. Also, we would like to thank Optimal Hospice, especially Yvonne, Ashley, Heather and Jani.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on 5501 E. Brundage Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93307.
