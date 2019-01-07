Gayle Elaine Blackburn was born on May 2, 1951 to Ivan Carter and Irene Murawski Carter in Glendale, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Frances Cobb, and her grandson, Kyle Lee Blackburn.
Gayle is survived by sons, Scott Blackburn and wife Darla, Keith Blackburn and wife Shelia; and daughters, Janine Blackburn and Robin Blackburn. She is also survived by grandchildren, whom affectionately referred to her as Nana, Dylan Salyards, Kylee Blackburn, Allyson Blackburn, Sydnee Blackburn, Danika Blackburn, Peyton Perreault, Tommy Juarez, Marques McVay, Tyler Kitchens, Caitlin Kitchens, Orion Blackburn, Candia Gonzales, Ella Blackburn, Gregory Chase, Alexis Nolan, Evan Mann, Jacob Mann and Emily Mann.
Gayle loved children and was also mom to foster children, Mendi Gragg, Michael Gragg, Jeffrey Gragg and Adam Gragg.
Gayle passed peacefully from this life surrounded by those she loved.
Services will be held at Tehachapi United Church of Christ on Jan. 20, 2019, at 2 p.m., at 100 E. E St., Tehachapi, CA 93561.
