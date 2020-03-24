Gerald (Jerry) Harvey Horwedel, 1935-2020

Gerald (Jerry) Harvey Horwedel, 84, passed away after a series of health issues, on March 16, 2020. Jerry was born on April 11, 1935, to Albert C. and Mildred C. Horwedel, in North Olmsted, Ohio.
Jerry moved with his family to Burbank, Calif., in 1946. He married his loving wife, Carol, on April 16, 1955. They had a wonderful marriage and life together for 59 years prior to Carol’s death, in 2014.
Jerry and Carol were devoted to God and each other. They had five children, Jerry (wife Brenda), Mark (wife Bev), Jeff (wife Kim), Peach (husband Russ Frazier), and Marcie (husband Steve Perez). They also welcomed the Joel and Penny Nessa family into their lives. Jerry and Carol’s beautiful union has resulted in a large family including 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Jerry served his country in the U.S. Navy, and worked hard to provide for his family, including stints as a truck driver, heavy equipment owner/operator, construction superintendent, and 20 years of service with Los Angeles City Fire Department. He enjoyed traveling with Carol and especially any event that got his large family together.
Jerry and Carol were longtime residents of Leona Valley and the Tehachapi area, and parishioners at St. Elizabeth Mission in Elizabeth Lake and St. Malachy Catholic Church in Tehachapi. They spent countless hours volunteering where they felt God’s calling.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; brother, Lowell; parents, Al and Mildred. He is survived by his children, Jerry, Mark, Jeff, Peach, Marcie and families.
Wood Family Funeral Service will be handling mortuary and burial services. Due to current health concerns, a public Memorial/Celebration of Life will be postponed at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Malachy Catholic Church, 407 W. E St., Tehachapi, California 93561, or The Norbertine Canonesses of the Bethlehem Priory of St. Joseph, 1731 Water Canyon Road, Tehachapi, California, 93561, (661) 823-1066.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
