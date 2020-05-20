Glen W. Price, Nov. 17, 1960 - May 17, 2020

Glen W. Price, 59, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born Nov. 17, 1960, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Ronald and Mildred Price.
At the early age of 15, Glen’s father started teaching him the tricks of the electrician trade. Glen took this solid foundation and applied it to what would become a 44-year career as a high voltage electrician. He worked locally for Electrical & Instrumentation Unlimited (E.I.U.) and spent a few years abroad in Africa assisting with their operations there.
Glen enjoyed the outdoors. He especially loved hiking in the mountains and hunting for quail. He will be dearly remembered for his impromptu singing. His creative and poetic lyrics never failed to brighten the days of those around him.
Glen was preceded in passing by his father, Ronald Price. He is survived by his love of 28 years, Kelli Brown; children, Mason Price, Kasandra Price, and Claighton Price; stepsons, Brandon Brown and Vance Brown; mother, Mildred Price; sisters, Terry Barrett and Vickie Porter; grandchildren, Machiavelli Price, Eden Walker, Ayden Price, Laila Sanchez, Miles Sanchez, Lucy Brown, Ryder Brown, and Serenity Luna; nieces, Amanda McTyre and Kacey Bishop; and nephews, Wayne Sullivan and Matthew Porter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
