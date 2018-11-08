Glenna (GiGi) Whitman, 1950–2018

Glenna (GiGi) Whitman, loving wife, mother and grandmother, 68, of Tehachapi, Calif., went to be with her Lord on Oct. 26, 2018.
Glenna was born in Arkansas on April 27, 1950, to Harold and Gail Wyatt. She was married in Bishop, Calif., to Harry Whitman on Dec. 18, 1967. In 1978 they moved to Tehachapi, Calif., where she spent the last 40 years raising her family, working and spending time at her church home, Christian Life Assembly.
Glenna was a cancer survivor and was a devout Christian. She loved watching sports … especially when her grandkids were playing, as well as spending time with her family, church family and friends. She was always so kind, patient and loving to everyone around her, and she will truly be missed.
Glenna was preceded in death by her father, Harold; her mother, Gail; and her husband, Harry, who passed away in 2013. She is survived by sister, Marion; her two daughters, Dana and Stacey; her eight grandchildren, KCee, Christina, Dylan, Aryn, Owen, Lucy, Grace and Jackie; and her five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Christian Life Assembly in Tehachapi, Calif. A gathering will immediately follow, with the burial at 2 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif., where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Harry.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Christian Life Assembly, 920 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Services are being arranged through Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
