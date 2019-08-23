Gloria “Nikki” Washburn, 1930-2019

Gloria “Nikki” Washburn (born Gloria Dagmar Faith, Oct. 7, 1930) found her freed soul and left this earth to be with God on Aug. 21, 2019. She is survived by her children, Michael John Chesebrough of Tehachapi, Calif., his wife Deanna Chesebrough, and Cheryl Ann Chesebrough-Caffee of Edmond, Okla., and her husband Donald “Brent” Caffee. She also left grandchildren: Daniel Chesebrough of Tehachapi, Calif., and his wife Mallory Chesebrough; James Caffee of Lone Grove, Okla.; Emily Chesebrough of Las Vegas, Nev.; and John Chesebrough of Tehachapi, Calif.
She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Oklahoma for a brief period, but spent most of her years in California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Washburn; her mother, Nell Morgan Gray (Nell’s four brothers and one sister); and her father, Rouen Faith, whom she had not seen since she was a young girl.
All who knew her, loved her and her children will say that motherhood was her calling. She also loved each of her grandchildren without judgment. She struggled with vascular disease in her last few years, which ravaged her brain and her memories but despite the difficulty, Michael and his family cared for her and were with her when she passed.
Her family, the Morgans, were German farmers who came to the United States for opportunity, and settled in Portland, Ore., in the late 1800s. Her mother, Nell, sang with big bands as a young woman and married Rouen Faith, a music theorist and teacher, in the late 1920s. In the year that Nikki was born (1930), the U.S. would experience one of the most difficult economic periods in its history, making marriage a difficult proposition. Music did not earn much money and her parents' marriage did not last long. The divorce left Nikki an only child and even though she longed for siblings and felt cheated, she inherited the gift of music from both parents and sang with the Woodlandaires of Woodland Hills, Calif., in the 1970s.
Her unending love will remain forever etched in the hearts of all she came in contact with. She did not want a funeral service, but her children want to remember her with a celebration in Tehachapi in late October when all can gather to remember her and appreciate the ways in which she touched each of them with her kindness and love.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
