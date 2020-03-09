Gregory Keith Barton, May 21, 1954 - March 5, 2020

Gregory Keith Barton, 65, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away peacefully in his home with his children by his side on Thursday, March 5, 2020, after a long battle with brain cancer. He was born on May 21, 1954, to Leslie and Alice Barton in Los Angeles, Calif. As a teenager, he attended Franklin High School in Highland Park. On Oct. 18, 1975, he married his beautiful wife, Camille, and they remained side by side until her passing in May 2018.
In 1981, Greg joined the ranks of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. He spent nearly 30 years serving the public as a firefighter-paramedic. He worked in the cities of Altadena, Bell, Pico Rivera, Rosemead, Santa Clarita and finally Quartz Hill at Fire Station 84 where he spent 16 years until his retirement in 2009. Greg was, as coworkers would agree, a legend of the department. He was a guy who kept everyone laughing with his sense of humor, which was second only to his dedication to duty and rock-solid work ethic.
He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, traveling in his trailer with Camille, and fishing the Eastern Sierras. He and Camille traveled extensively during his brief retirement, going on excursions to Europe and Alaska alongside friends and family. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend anyone could ask for.
He is survived by his daughter, Johannah, and her husband, Greg, of Sandy, Ore.; son, Brian, and his wife, Kiley, of Valencia, Calif.; sisters, Mary and Leslie; and grandchildren, Sarah, Justice, Jacob, Zachary, Jackson and William.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Greg’s name to the City of Hope, cityofhope.org. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
