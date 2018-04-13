Harold Williams, 70, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on April 9, 2018. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif.
A funeral service will also be at Wood Family Funeral Service on April 19, 2018, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow immediately after at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Eastside, 820 Burnett Road. A reception will be held at The Woods Pavilion, 323 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif., around 1 p.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
