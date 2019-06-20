Harry Kam Jr. was born on Feb. 4, 1933, in Oxnard, Calif., and passed away after battling a long illness on March 26, 2019, in Lancaster, Calif. He resided for more than 40 years in Tehachapi, Calif.
Harry served in the United States Air Force and was a Korean War veteran.
He is survived by brothers, George and Gerald Kam; numerous nieces and nephews; and his neighbors, who he called family and who looked out for Harry over the years. He also left behind his beloved cat, Calli.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
