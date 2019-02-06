Henry (Hank) Shrader, 1939–2019

Hank was born on June 17, 1939, in Heavener, Okla., to Roy and Pearl. Soon after his birth, they moved the family of six to Bakersfield, Calif., where as a young boy, Hank picked cotton. Attending Bakersfield High School, he met his first wife, Lillian, and married in 1956.
Moving to Keene, they had two children, Tammy and Becky. Before moving to Tehachapi in 1972, Hank worked at the tuberculosis hospital, Stony Brook Sanitarium, and drove a school bus for the Tehachapi Unified School District. He finally ended up at California Portland Cement Plant, where he retired as the garage supervisor in 2005, after 36 years. Hank was known as a jack of all trades. He drove a diesel, did auto body repair, mechanic work, and just about everything else he thought he could do better himself, and usually did. During those years, he enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, motorcycles, building, and working on a racing car that he and Lillian both drove.
In May 1999, Hank married his second wife, Janice, and for the last 20 years they have traveled to many places, built a drag car and raced it, refurbished a Ford Mustang, spent time with family and just enjoyed their time together.
Hank passed away peacefully at home from cancer on Feb. 1, 2019. Hank was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Fay; his first wife, Lillian; and daughter, Tammy.
Hank is survived by his sister, Francis; brother, Tom and their families; second wife, Janice; and an amazing blended family that includes Becky and Larry Krause, Jason Johnston, Shane and Diana Johnston, and Maycheri and Michael Monday; grandchildren, Jon and Lauren, Justin and Karisa, Erika, Taylor Rae, Maddie, Peyton, Hudson, Chloe and Reagan; great-grandchildren, Shawn, Hunter and Audrey; and countless friendships that have lasted a lifetime full of wonderful memories.
“Blood doesn’t make you family!”
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA. Interment will immediately follow at Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Eastside, 820 Burnett Road, Tehachapi, CA.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.