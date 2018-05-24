Jack B. Williams, 1934-2018

Jack B. Williams was 83 years old at the time of his death. He died peacefully on May 15, 2018 at 3 a.m. with his daughters and his wife at his side. Jackie, as his mom named him and called him, was born on June 25, 1934, in Chickasha, Okla., and raised in San Antonio, Texas. In 1958, he moved to California with his wife, Mary Lou Williams, and his oldest daughter, Peggy. He hooked up the trailer he lived in to the back of his car and moved to Southern California in search of greener pastures; Jack was always in search of greener pastures. That is what made him so special and so very successful.
Jack was a member of the Air National Guard during his college years, and loved airplanes and flying and had a pilot’s license for many years. One of his greatest experiences was flying in the P51 airplane as a surprise for one of his birthdays. As a child he watched the planes flying overhead during World War II and knew them by sight and sound. That is where his love of planes began. If there was an air museum along the route as he traveled, he was sure to make a stop.
Jack also loved traveling and his first choice of travel was by motor home. His love of travel began when his children were small as he towed a trailer behind his car. He told a story of stopping to have Mary Lou hop into the trailer while he continued driving, so she could fix dinner. I suppose neither of them thought about the consequences of stopping that trailer with the table fully set for dinner!
Through the years trailers turned into motor homes, each one newer, nicer and better than the last. In 2005 he and his wife, Diana, purchased a brand new Monaco Dynasty that was custom built at the factory. When Jack and Diana drove that motor home off the factory lot, Jack knew he had arrived at his goal of a lifetime. Jack’s love of camping was passed on to his daughters and grandchildren.
The entire family, and many family friends spent fabulous times enjoying the outdoors and bonding together. Traditional annual trips include Oktoberfest where the crowds are now numbering more than 50 people and the Thanksgiving where fried turkeys and side dishes always feed the masses with abundant leftovers. Because of Jack’s love of motor homing, his dearest and best friends are people he has traveled and camped with for many years.
Family was everything to Jack, which is evidenced by his close bond to his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, stepkids, and even the RE/MAX office.
Jack and Diana recently fulfilled one of his greatest desires by enjoying not just one, but three Viking River Cruises in Europe.
Jack has been a member of the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce with his business since 1988 and has worked tireless hours volunteering for the community Mountain Festival. He’s a past member of the Lions Club and served as treasurer for several years. He was also a member of the Tehachapi Area Association of REALTORS since 1987, and he served the association in many capacities, including president in 1991. He was devoted and dedicated to everything he ever did as a volunteer and as a businessman.
Jack had a bachelor’s degree in business as well as a teaching credential, and he never stopped learning and growing. When Jack realized after 15 years of teaching that he wanted to move on to a different career, he then opened two car washes with a business partner, where his daughters learned his solid work ethic.
He sold those businesses just before moving to Tehachapi in 1986.
In 1988, together with two partners, Jack opened the RE/MAX Tehachapi office on the corner of Tucker and Valley. It is still open today and filled with agents who respect and honor Jack and his legacy. His wife, Diana, began as the front desk receptionist where eventually Jack and Diana fell in love and were married in 1990. She has since been Jack’s sole business partner in the RE/MAX office.
Jack’s ideal of an upstanding real estate office, with professional agents who care about the client, has been tested and tried through the years but survived to be the reputable office it still is 30 years later.
Jack’s gentleness and kindness, together with his warm hugs and sweet smile, endeared him to everyone he met. His quick wit entertained all. You never knew when Jack would pop up with something and everyone around him would be consumed with laughter, usually a playful jest about someone he loved dearly.
Jack is preceded in death by his father, Walter Baker Williams, and his mother, Lula Lee Rylander.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Williams; his daughters, Peggy Landy, Cindy Hendry, Debi Landy and Kelly Pacheco; their husbands, Richard Landy, Mikell Hendry, Henry Landy and Roger Pacheco; his stepsons Dan Curnow, Jeremy Curnow and Jeremy’s wife, Gina. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren: Ryan Landy, who is married to Lisa Landy; Morgen Barickman, who is married to Nolan Barickman; Dana Hendry; Justin Hendry; Jacqui Neale; Cassy Bird, who is married to Chris Bird; Christy Landy; Travis Pacheco; Tanner Pacheco; Dakotah Curnow; Mackenna Curnow; Kaleb Curnow; Kodi Curnow; and Jaden Carbaugh.
Jack was recently graced with three great-grandchildren, Sierra, Waylon and Dane. There is also one more great grandchild with an expected arrival date in June. Jack is also survived by his brother, Robert Williams, his wife, Joan, and their family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Have a Heart Humane Society in Tehachapi or American Cancer Society and given to the Tehachapi Area Association of REALTORS 2018 team at either the Association office, 803 Tucker Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561, or the RE/MAX Tehachapi Office at 798 Tucker Road, Suite 1, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
The family will be having a private celebration of Jack’s Life; however, there will be a public celebration of Jack’s Life on July 28, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the RE/MAX Office. It will be combined with the 30th Anniversary Party for the business he built and loved. Jack always loved a good party!
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
