Jackie E. Rose, 1931–2018

Jackie E. Rose, known to his friends as "Freddie Rose," passed away suddenly at his home in Tehachapi on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at the age of 86 years old. Jack was born on Nov. 15, 1931, in Byesville, Ohio, to Forest and Odessa Rose.
At the tender age of 4 years old, Jack's father taught him to play the fiddle. He went on to become a great fiddle player, eventually learning the guitar, mandolin, banjo and keyboard.
Jack was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955. After serving, Jack traveled the country doing what he loved, playing music in every honky-tonk, bar and tavern he could, meeting and accompanying several up-and-coming country music stars. Music was always his passion.
Around 1960 Jack settled with his family in Pomona, Calif. In 1961 Jack went to work for Kaiser Steel in Fontana, later working for California Steel, retiring in 1995. Jack, widowed in 1970, met and married second wife, Kay Garrison, in 1985, living in Pomona until 1999, when they moved to Tehachapi to be near family.
Jack's hobbies included writing stories for the Cambridge and Byesville, Ohio, newspapers about people and places of his childhood, collecting antiques and western decor, estate/yard sales, cataloging music, and especially playing and sharing his music.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Forest; his mother, Odessa; his first wife and the mother of his children, Shirley Rose; his brother, Robert Rose; and his stepson, David Obrien. Jack is survived by wife, Kay; his four children, Marcella Showers (Michael), Dawn Clark (Phillip), Terry Fites (Tim), and Phil Rose (Wanda); 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family expresses a special thanks to his friend Ron Blair for spending hours and hours with Jack talking about country music.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 18, at the VFW hall at 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Jack will be interred at Greenwood Cemetery in Byesville, Ohio.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
