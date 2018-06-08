James Albert Romines, 1939-2018

James Albert Romines passed away peacefully at home in Fort Mohave, Ariz., on June 1, 2018.
He was born to Albert and Velma (McCoy) Romines on Sept. 3, 1939 in Ratcliff, Ark., and was the oldest of three children. His family moved to Port Hueneme, Calif., in 1945. He graduated from Oxnard High School in 1957.
His first marriage gave him three children that he loved dearly. He married the love of his life, Sandra Ann Albion, in 1972. They remained devoted to each other until the end.
James loved driving tractor trailers and operating heavy equipment. He worked for Romines Truck and Construction Company until he retired.
James is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra; children Terrie Romines, Tammie Romines-Baker, Marlene (Romines) and Jeff Hagen, Karen (Albion) and Ray Lopez, James Albion; and grandchildren Devin Romines, Hilary, Mariah, Weston and Quinton Baker; Richard and Aaron Romines and Becca Wolf; Justin Lopez; and Christopher and Alexander Albion. James was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, his sister, his son, and grandson.
James will be laid to rest on June 8, 2018 in Fort Mohave, Ariz. Arrangements are being handled by Desert Lawn.
