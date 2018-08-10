James Francis ODonnell, 1937-2018

July 25, 1937 - Aug. 6, 2018
Mr. James ODonnell (Mr O) was a teacher in Tehachapi, Mojave and California City for many, many, many years. Though he had no children of his own, he had a huge family of friends and ex-students he referred to as his Kids.
Many of those Kids considered Mr. O their father figure/mentor and stayed in touch with him, visiting often. He was well loved and will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness and always wanting to help others.
Mr. O requested instead of a traditional service we have a picnic-type get-together and exchange stories and enjoy our memories of him.
Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at the Veterans Building, 15580 O St. in Mojave, from 1 to 4 p.m. we will gather to remember this great man and dear friend.
Hot dogs, one of Mr. O’s favorites, and drinks will be served. If you’re able to bring a side dish or dessert it would be appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, work is being done to set up a scholarship in Mr. ODonnell’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.