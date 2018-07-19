James G. Elliott, 1947–2018

James G. Elliott passed away on July 13, 2018. He was born in Wayzata, Minn., on March 5, 1947. Jim was a spirited and cunning young man who displayed excellent physical ability and intuition, enjoying sports and outdoor adventures. After high school, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army, and graduated from Officer Candidate School with a rank of 1st Lieutenant. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1968, where he saw extensive combat as a forward observer, overcoming extreme adversity and dire tragedy through outstanding intellect and courage.
Among many other conflicts, Jim was part of the TET offensive. It was his performance in battle that earned him a Bronze Star for heroism and valor. Following his service, Jim attended Normandale Community College in Minnesota, where he played baseball and football. In the years that followed, he held various jobs and struggled with PTSD.
In 1985, Jim arrived in Tehachapi with a dream of opening his own paint store. And in May 1986, Elliott Paint and Equipment opened. Jim was very involved in our local VFW, and was instrumental in helping the Post buy the property on Tehachapi Boulevard.
Jim loved the freedom of riding his motorcycle. He was fortunate to meet a group of like souls and rode with them in the Run for the Wall for several years. With the help and support of many communities across the country, their mission is to promote awareness of the plight of the Vietnam veterans. Their destination was and still is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Jim never hesitated to show true altruism when he came upon those in need. Jim was an exceptional and unique man with a hard physical disposition and a gentle soul. He will be greatly missed.
Jim Elliott is survived by his wife, Polly Elliott; daughter, Taylor Davis, and her husband, Aaron; son, Jake Elliott, and his wife, Katherine; his stepchildren, Stacey Thoms, Daniel Marcum, Nick Marcum; and his 18 grandchildren.
Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, Calif. A memorial and reception will be held at The Woods Pavilion, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif., beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.