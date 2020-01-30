Jane Grenek of Tehachapi, Calif., entered into rest on Jan. 24, 2020. Both Jane and John will be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery. The service has not been scheduled at this time.
A full obituary will be posted in the next issue of the Tehachapi News. Wood Family Funeral Service Inc. has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.