Janice (J.J.) Carol Lee Barlow, 1946–2018

Janice (J.J.) Carol Lee Barlow passed away of congestive heart failure in her home in Tehachapi on July 20, 2018, in the presence of her husband, Bill. Born in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 16, 1946, (family residing in Roseville, Calif.) to Sarah Gladys Somerton of Pennsylvania and Thomas D. Lee of Oklahoma.
She is survived by her mother, Sarah Gladys Lee-Brown; and three siblings, Diane Sanders, Nancy Berg and Kathy Vanderford; her husband of 35 years, William (Bill) Barlow; and her three children, Carol Bryan and spouse Rod Bryan of Sunrise Beach, Mo., Richard Johnson and spouse Laura Martin-Johnson of Tehachapi, Calif., and Michael Johnson and spouse Melissa Johnson of Carrollton, Texas; stepsons, Jim Barlow and spouse Paula Barlow, Randy Barlow and spouse Ruby Barlow; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Roseville High School in 1963, Janice attended Beauty School and went on to own her own Beauty Salon in Bakersfield, Calif., called “J.J.’s Hair Care.” For the past 40 years, J.J. and Bill worked side by side along with their eldest son, Jim Barlow, to make Quality Refinishing and Clock Repair what it is today. The business began as Pumpkin Center Antiques in a small storefront in Pumpkin Center, Calif.
J.J. had many talents that included cooking, baking, gardening and raising and training Yorkshire Terriers. She had a passion for architectural design and interior decorating that showed in her home through various remodeling projects.
J.J. will be remembered for her beautiful traditional holiday dinners and summer barbecues where she gathered together those she loved. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, California 93561.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
