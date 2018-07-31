Janice Marie Conley, 1932–2018

Janice peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 28, 2018, in her home surrounded by her family.
Janice was born Feb. 22, 1932, in Sidney, Iowa, to Dorothy and Frank Bland. She married her sweetheart, Jack Conley, on Dec. 17, 1950, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where they raised their three children. Jack and Janice moved to Tehachapi in 1981, where Jack was chairman, CEO, and president of Sierra National Bank.
Janice is survived by Jack, her loving husband of 68 years; their son, Jim Conley (wife Linda) of Independence, Mo.; their daughter, Patricia Kahnk (husband Rod) of Omaha, Neb.; and their daughter, Becky Carter (husband Dave) of Tehachapi. She is also survived by grandsons, Clint Brown, Bryan Conley, Brent Conley and David Carter; also by granddaughter, Ashley Marie Carter; and three great-granddaughters.
Janice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Graveside service will be held in Council Bluffs, Iowa, at a later date.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
