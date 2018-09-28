Jeannie Sophia Gallegos, 1996–2018

Our beautiful daughter, Jeannie Sophia Gallegos, has gone to fly with the angels on Sept. 23, 2018, at the young age of 22. She is survived by her parents, Joshua and Angela Barton and Joe Gallegos; her grandparents, Margaret Gallegos, Raymond and Laurel Lara, and Paul and Cathy Barton; many aunts and uncles and cousins; amazing close friends; and her loving boyfriend, her rock and best friend, Joshua Metzler.
Our angel, so beautiful, such a wonderful unique soul ... her heart like no other ... her energy and love for life ... she was infectious and everyone who had the pleasure of having her in their life would agree. Her unconditional love for her family ... her true friends ... the wildlife ... the sunshine ... the moon ... the rain ... and life shined bright like nothing we’ve ever seen before.
Our angel decided selflessly that she wanted to give the ultimate miracle and gift of life at the end of her journey on earth, and she has done so; she lives on through her beautiful organ recipients, and for that we are eternally blessed. We could not be more proud of our little girl. She is a true hero!
We will have a funeral service after her cremation, on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at 11:11 a.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Please wear a shade of green! Her favorite colors are OD green and teal. We will have a celebration of her beautiful life the following day, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at 3 p.m. at our home, 26940 Medicine Bow Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA.
Services are being arranged through Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
