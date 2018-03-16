Jerry Adams, a longtime resident of Bear Valley Springs, Calif., and originally from Philadelphia, Penn., passed away peacefully on or around Dec. 31, 2017, at age 74 (or so) in Bear Valley Springs.
Jerry had a passion for the outdoors, trains and caving while he lived in New Mexico.
Foremost, Jerry had a passion for his work as a laser systems engineer, spending a long and successful career working for the U.S. Department of Defense as a contractor. He will always be remembered for his polite demeanor and passion for his work.
Jerry rest in peace, Our Good Friend.
