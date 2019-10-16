Jerry Guardado, Sept. 12, 1944-Oct. 2, 2019

Jerry Guardado left Tehachapi, Calif., unexpectedly, on Oct. 2, 2019, Heaven bound. The interment will be on Oct. 18, 2019, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., in Arvin at 9:15 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., at Bear Valley Church, 26180 Plateau Way, Tehachapi. Pastor Kevin Boesler will be officiating.
Jerry was born on Sept. 12, 1944, in Ogden, Utah. He spent most of his childhood in Rapid City, S.D. He graduated from Rapid City High School, and later graduated as a mechanical engineer from the South Dakota School of Mines. Jerry served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He continued his service to the country in civil service, working as an aircraft engineer on behalf of the military, in California.
Jerry had many interests. The ones he is most fondly remembered for are his love of planes, trains and automobiles (preferably vintage); tinkering with anything that had movable parts; and building and inventing solutions with computers and anything related to them. Here in Tehachapi, Jerry was involved with the American Legion and with the Bear Valley Veterans. He would have loved to have been more involved with local car activities but could not because of physical limitations.
Jerry loved his many friendships, appreciating how each person was unique. He loved living here in the mountains because it reminded him so much of his upbringing in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Jerry was very proud of, and adored Leanne, Christopher, Thang, Elizabeth (“Libby”) and his granddaughter Elise, who stole his heart.
In 1999, while searching the internet, Jerry met his wife Deana of 19 years on a financial discussion board. Discovering that they only lived four miles apart, they began a happy personal relationship. They were married the following year in June. They lived in Anaheim, Rowland Heights and finally Tehachapi.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Mildred (Evans) Guardado; maternal and paternal grandparents; along with numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his daughter, Leanne Guardado, son-in-law Thang Nguyen, and granddaughter Elise of Garden Grove, Calif.; his son, Christopher Guardado and his close companion Elizabeth Sienkiewicz of Santa Ana; his wife, Deana (Woodson) Guardado of Tehachapi; his sister Ruby (Guardado) and husband Joe Hennessey of High Rolls, N.M.; and his sister Sherrie (Guardado) and husband Booj Mumm of Hill City, S.D.; the mother of his children, Joanna Hyunh; and many extended family members.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, Jerry would have loved for you to donate to the Wounded Warriors on his behalf.
Wood Family Funeral Services of Tehachapi is handling the arrangements. You can share memories and see details at woodmortuary.net/obituaries/Jerry-Guardado/.
