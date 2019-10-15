Jerry Guardado of Tehachapi, Calif., entered into rest on Oct. 2, 2019. Interment will be at Bakersfield National Cemetery on Oct. 18, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. A Memorial Service will follow on Oct. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m., located at Bear Valley Community Church, 26180 Plateau Way, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
A full obituary will be posted in the next issue of the Tehachapi News. Wood Family Funeral Service Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
