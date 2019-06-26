Jerry Lynn Loyd, Oct. 31, 1946 – June 20, 2019

Jerry Lynn Loyd, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away in the early hours of June 20, 2019. Jerry was born in Dover, Ariz., to parents, Luther and Moria Loyd.
Some of Jerry’s favorite things were riding horses, roping and listening to country music. He was quite the cowboy. He was always a hard worker and ran his own company, Jerry Loyd Contracting.
Jerry and his first wife, Faye, had two children, Paul and Gina. He later married his love, Terry, in 2005, and together they lived happily in Tehachapi. He loved all of his family very much.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Moria; brother, Roy; and son, Paul. He is survived by his loving wife, Terry; daughters, Gina and Janetta; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Tehachapi VFW, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, Calif., beginning at 1 p.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
