Jimmie Fleming True, 1933-2018

Jim True, 84, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2018 at his home in Stallion Springs, Tehachapi, Calif.
Jim was born to the union of the late Sanford True and Edith Trenhaile on June 20, 1933 in Bloomfield, Neb. He was the youngest of three siblings.
A Navy veteran, he served proudly and honorably from 1952 to 1956 and got out as a reserve.
He got his college education at CSULA and earned his degrees in police science, public administration, physical education and a teaching degree.
Jim worked for Standard Oil, VPS, and retired from the Department of Water and Power. He enjoyed traveling and outdoor sports like fishing, hunting, camping, hiking and coaching tennis.
He is survived by his wife, Charito True, daughter Marina True from his previous marriage, and a sister, Twyla True. He is preceded in death by his brother Sanford Jr.
A viewing will be held at Wood Family Funeral Service on May 24, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Woods on May 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. Services were arranged through Wood Family Funeral Services.
