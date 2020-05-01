Jo Ann Holguin, Feb. 6, 1960 - April 25, 2020

Jo Ann Holguin, 60 years old, passed away on April 25, 2020, in Bakersfield, Calif.
Born Feb. 6, 1960, she was the eldest daughter of Jesse and Patsy Earven and was raised in Tehachapi, Calif. She was a candy striper and she was in the EKROP at Tehachapi Hospital where she would assist nurses. Jo Ann was a Tehachapi High School graduate class of 1978.
She married Juan Holguin on March 17, 1980, and together they had three children. This year, Jo Ann and Juan celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. For many years, she worked at Kelcy’s Restaurant as a cook. Jo Ann was known to always be smiling and happy.
Helping others was Jo Ann’s passion. She loved spending time with her family and planning family holidays. Her days were often spent with her beloved husband Juan, fishing or taking drives. She always jumped at the opportunity to have her grandkids over or help out with them. Jo Ann was a longtime member of St. Malachy’s Church.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Juan; daughter, Susana; sons, J.J and Johnny; son-in-law, Anthony; daughters-in-law, Laura and Jessica; granddaughter, Anela; grandsons, Anthony Jr, Charlie, and Joey. She is also survived by her mother, Patsy; sisters, Donna and Ellen; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Jesse.
A viewing will be May 5, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held on May 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
