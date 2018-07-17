Carson City resident Joe O. Martinez, 98, passed away peacefully at Skyline Estates in Carson City on July 12, 2018.
Joe was a native of Tehachapi, Calif., born to Jose Martinez and Loretto Martinez. Joe attended Tehachapi High School in the late 1930s and was called into active duty with the Army Air Corps in 1942 and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant in 1945. Joe served in the European campaign during World War II assigned to the 79th fighter squadron.
Upon the conclusion of his active duty, Joe met and married the love of his life, Lucille Hernandez, on Nov. 9, 1946. They started their life together in Tehachapi and Joe went to work at Monolith Portland Cement Company as an electrician and retired in 1977. Joe was an active member of the local VFW.
In Tehachapi, Joe and Lucille raised four children, Lillian, Ann, Janice and Joey.
Joe’s life was filled with many interests and hobbies. He loved playing the piano, poker parties with friends and family, home improvement projects, fishing and camping with his brother Carlos and his family and training the many dogs he loved. Joe and Lucille moved to northern Nevada in 1978 to begin their next chapter of life, settling in Carson City. There, Joe and Lucille went from outdoor activities to indoor activities… Gambling!
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Martinez, sister Jenny Montano, sister Stella Soto and sister Rachel Marin. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lucille, brother Carlos and Jean Martinez of Tehachapi, daughter Lillian and Carl Remme of Carson City, Nev., daughter Ann Martinez of Auburn, Calif., daughter Jan Martinez of San Rafael, Calif., son Joe and Kim Martinez of Carson City, Nev. Grandchildren Jill and Steve Oldham, Kari and Jody Holmes, Kevin Martinez, Jack and Lizzy Martinez, and Sabrina Wright. Joe also had five great grandsons, Zackery, Luke, Scott, Hayden and Hudson.
We would like to thank all the staff at Skyline Estates and A Plus Hospice Care for their loving and caring services to Joe during the last stages of his life. We love you!!
In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local Humane Society in Joe’s honor.
A graveside service is scheduled for family and friends at the Mountain View Cemetery, Veterans area at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 26, 2018.
