John Ellsworth Hasselbrink, 1976-2018

John Ellsworth Hasselbrink, 41, died in Hawaii on April 15, 2018, while stationed at Pearl Harbor Naval Base.
John E was a Chief Petty Officer currently assigned to the USS Illinois, a new generation fast attack submarine. John E had joined the Navy shortly after leaving high school and was approaching retirement after serving for more than 21 years.
He grew up in the San Fernando Valley, and loved to fish. He and his father went to Convict Lake every year for trout season opening weekend. He was a born water-baby, eventually winning several medals in swimming during his high school years. He was a runner when he joined the Navy and competed in the Hawaiian Marathon several times.
John E is survived by his parents, John and June Hasselbrink, sister Pamela June Kellermann, and grandmother Lillian Gallimore. He will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Daniel Kellermann, nieces Alexis and Jaden, Aunt Georgia Vi Davis, Uncle Paul Hasselbrink, Uncle Jeff and Aunt MaryAnn Davis, Uncle Mike and Aunt Kim Hasselbrink, cousins Stephanie Garafalo, Rhiannon Owsley, Michael and Grace Hasselbrink, Mike and Brandy, and many friends and shipmates.
Wood Family Funeral Service cared for his body until his cremains were buried at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Patriot Guard Riders provided an escort to the cemetery, then family and friends gathered at Red House BBQ following the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.