John G. Grenek, Sept. 20, 1921-Nov. 26, 2019

John G. Grenek, at the age of 98, entered eternal rest on Nov. 26, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He will be laid to rest with Honors, at Bakersfield National Cemetery, on Dec. 17, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
John was born on Sept. 20, 1921, in Minneapolis, Minn. He married Jane Crook in Birmingham, England and their family was made complete with the birth of their son, John Grenek Jr.
John enlisted in the Army in 1941 and served his country in Omaha Beach Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe and was in the Battle of the Bulge in Germany. He was honorably discharged in April 1945. John had the privilege to be on the First Honor Flight as a World War II veteran. Prior to moving to Tehachapi, John was a real estate broker in Orange County.
John is survived by his wife, Jane and his son, John Grenek Jr.
A reception/potluck will follow the service at the VFW, 221 Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi, CA.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
