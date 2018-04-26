John Louis Gardner, 1951–2018

John Gardner began his journey on Nov. 27, 1951, in Bethesda, Md. John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1971-1975 and fought in the Vietnam War. He began his 30-plus year career in construction in the early 1980s.
He met the love of his life in 1988. He married his love, Terry Gardner, on Aug. 11, 1990. They joined their families and continued to watch it grow, having four beautiful daughters, Christen, Courtney, Brittany and Kasey.
He loved watching sports, playing with his grandkids, wine and cigars with friends, backyard barbecues, wet kisses, and never missed an opportunity to share a nice long story! John went to be with Jesus on April 23, 2018, surrounded by his family.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.