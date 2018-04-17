John Mendoza, 1939–2018

In loving memory of John Mendoza, age 78. He was born on Dec. 19, 1939, in Dominguez PR (Compton), Calif., and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 8, 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, his four children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julia Mendoza; his son, Ramon Victor Mendoza; two daughters; and one sister.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
