John W. Sims, 1945-2018 Tehachapi News 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save John W. Sims, 1945-2018, passed away Jan. 2, 2018. He was 72. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. This Week's e-Edition Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCouncil vacancy will remain until November due to split decisions Monday nightEight residents apply for vacant Tehachapi City Council seat; appointment expected MondayWalk for Cheyenne Watkins, killed in homicide, happening July 21Joe O. Martinez, Oct. 26, 1919 - July 12, 2018Bernarda C. Esparza, May 20, 1922 – July 8, 2018While county explores expanding public transport, choices still lack in Tehachapi areaOld Towne Pizza, Baymont Inn & Suites food service closed by health inspectorsTUSD board votes to consolidate Monroe Continuation School to Tehachapi HighBruce G. RenehanSupervisor Scrivner updates local business leaders on county budget at Chamber Luncheon ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Traffic
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.