Johnnie Fink sadly passed away on May 11, 2019 in Atwater, Calif. He was born in Oklahoma on March 13, 1927. He raised his family in Quartz Hill, Calif.
Johnnie leaves behind four children, Jack, Mike, Bobby and Debby; wife, Doris; and step-children Darlene and Kevin, along with numerous grand and great- grandchildren.
Johnnie was truly loved and will be dearly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at Lancaster Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at 111 E. Lancaster Blvd. Immediately following there will be a church service at Faith Community Church, 39100 W. 10th St. in Palmdale.
