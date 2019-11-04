Joseph Michael Wiehn earned his Angel wings on Oct. 16, 2019. His tiny feet left large footprints on the hearts of all who loved him.
He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Joshua and Rebecca Wiehn; his brothers and sisters, Jack, Ava, Ella, Faith, Lily and David Wiehn; his grandparents, Steve and Leslie Damewood, Dennis and Sue Lambirth. He was welcomed into Heaven by his grandfather, David Wiehn; his grandparents, Jack and Betty Beshears, Gene and Donna Brown, Bob and Shirley Damewood, Gary Logan and Leonard and Theresa Wiehn.
Rosary will be held at Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Malachy Catholic church in Tehachapi on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at Woods Pavilion in Tehachapi at 2 p.m. catered by Mill Street Kitchen.
All friends and family are welcome to celebrate the life of this sweet baby boy.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care.
For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
