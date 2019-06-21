Joyce was born on Feb. 18, 1928, to parents Pearl A. Young and Marie D. Messer Young, in Warren, Ariz. She entered into rest on June 14, 2019.
Joyce was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters. She attended school from elementary all the way through high school in San Fernando, Calif. She married Ray E. Bowers Sr. in 1945, and together they had two children, Ray E. Bower Jr. and Ann L. Bowers Stone, both of whom passed away in 1974. She had one granddaughter, Tammy Bowers Lawson, and three great-granddaughters, Paige M. Gee, Courtney A. Gee and Morgan L. Potter.
In 1969, Joyce married Kenneth W. Burton, who later passed away in 2001. She worked as a secretary and receptionist for the Community Congregational Church in Tehachapi. She was very involved in her church, serving the Lord as trustee, deacon and schoolteacher. She also was a volunteer at The Hospital Guild for 25 years, as well as a member of the Eastern Star, Grey Lady in Spokane, WA, P.T.A. Den Mother, Blue Bird Leader, and Room Mother. Some of her hobbies were sewing, gardening, bowling, and caring for animal friends.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.