Tehachapi resident Juan Antonio Sillas passed away on May 21, 2019, in Tehachapi, Calif. He was 21 years old.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Malachy Catholic Church on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Westside.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
