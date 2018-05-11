Juanita Peterson, April 21, 1929–May 3, 2018

Juanita was born to John and Helen Windlinger and was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom have since passed.
In 1948, she got married and from that marriage she had three children, Michael, Mark and Lisa, and is survived by Michael and Lisa. Mark passed in 1965. Juanita had stepchildren as well. She loved her children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren “to the moon and back.” Clearly, she loved her family unconditionally and her son-in-law Rickey, she often said, “was the best.”
In 1979, she married the love of her life, James Peterson. Both Jim and Juanita retired in 1990 and moved from Lancaster to Bear Valley Springs, Tehachapi.
In their retirement, they traveled extensively in their fifth wheel. Juanita often said it was some of the best times of their lives.
In Bear Valley Springs, Juanita was a member of Crafty Ladies, Designing Women, Women’s Club, several bunco groups, several card groups and most importantly a parishioner of Shepherd of the Hills Church.
Juanita loved her beautiful African violets and geraniums.
Now, she is at peace and pain-free in the arms of her beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. She was a wonderful woman and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
It was Juanita’s wish not to have a funeral or celebration of life gathering. If you wish to make a donation in her name, she requested donations be made to the Epilepsy Society of Kern County or Hoffman Hospice in Bakersfield.
