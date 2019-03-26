Judy was born in Bismarck, N.D., on July 28, 1930, and passed away peacefully in Tehachapi, Calif., on March 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of now deceased Hjalmer and Martha Trana. She received her early education in Kindred, N.D., and Puyallup, Wash. Judy often spoke fondly of the time she spent attending University of Washington as one of her most enjoyable achievements. Judy later moved to California, where she worked at Lockheed Burbank, leading her to meet and then later marry the love of her life, her husband, Robert Solso.
The couple ended up settling in Lancaster for more than 10 years while rearing their children, twin boys and daughter. Judy worked as a church secretary at Grace Lutheran Church for quite a few years where she was esteemed by all who knew her. She always had a very strong faith and relationship with her Lord, which was apparent by the way she lived her life. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, as well as a faithful friend.
Retirement led Robert and Judy to move to the mountains of Tehachapi. Here, they again became very involved with their church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was active with the Lutheran Woman Missionary League and the church choir. Equally important to Judy was her participation with the Republican Women, and her support for the LIBRA Foundation, which strived to provide financial and material support to local school libraries. Judy also graced the Quilting Club of Tehachapi with her sewing talents. Her daughter will always have beautiful memories of the beautiful dresses she made for her while she was growing up.
Judy was very proud of her family’s Norwegian heritage. She endeavored to pass along many customs, especially Christmas traditions, to her loved ones. She was loved by her family and will be dearly missed by them and the many friends she made along the way. We will never truly know how many lives mom touched throughout her life, but we know that she lived as her faith thought.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Solso, who passed away in September 2016; two brothers; and three sisters. Judy is survived by her three children, Bruce Solso, Brad Solso, Linda Doss; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Tehachapi, Calif. Pastor Ken Burton will officiate the services. A reception will follow in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, (should friends desire) contributions may be made to the Hoffman Hospice House, 8501 Brimhall Road, Building 100 Bakersfield ,CA 93312. The family of Judy Solso would like to thank all for their help and support during their mother’s last months. They are especially grateful to Samantha Sanchez, for her kind dedication while caring for their mom.
Wood Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
