Judith Delores Solso, 1930–2019

Judy was born in Bismarck, N.D., on July 28, 1930, and passed away peacefully in Tehachapi, Calif., on March 5, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Judy was the daughter of now deceased Hjalmer and Martha Trana. She received her early education in Kindred, N.D., and Puyallup, Wash. Judy often spoke fondly of the time she spent attending the University of Washington as one of her most enjoyable achievements.
Judy later moved to California where she worked at Lockheed Burbank, leading her to meet and then later marry the love of her life, her husband, Robert Solso.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
