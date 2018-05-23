Judith Keil De Arkland, 1935-2018

Judith Keil De Arkland passed away on May 18, 2018, in the long-term care facility of Tehachapi Hospital.
Judi was born Dec. 7, 1935, to Lawrence and Annebelle Keil, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Chicago and Princeton, Ill., and later moved to California.
While raising three sons from previous marriages, she attended nursing school in Orange County. She served at Riverside Hospital before moving to Bakersfield in 1970 where she served at Mercy Hospital and with the Kern County Welfare Department as an eligibility worker. When she retired, Judi was working at a mental health facility in Bakersfield.
Judi moved to Tehachapi and remarried in 2000. She is survived by her husband of nearly 18 years, Andrew McMillin; three sons, Michael and his wife, Krystal; John and his wife, Mary; and David; eight grandchildren, Kristen, Justin, Ashley, David, Michael, Josh, Summer and Tallulah; five great-grandchildren; and two half-sisters, Pamela, who lives in North Carolina, and Candance, who lives in Chino, Calif.
After a debilitating stroke in 2016, Judi remained bedridden. In her final months, she was a patient of the loving and caring staff at the long-term care wing of Tehachapi Hospital and Optimal Hospice Care.
A memorial service will be held at the clubhouse in Mountain Aire Estates mobile home park at 11 a.m. June 9, 2018. Interment will be at Bakersfield National Cemetery at a date not yet determined.
Judi was an animal lover who took in many stray and injured dogs, cats and birds. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Have a Heart Humane Society in Judi's honor.
The family appreciates the assistance of Wood Family Funeral Services.
