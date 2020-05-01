Judy Mardell Saville, Nov. 23, 1943 - April 24, 2020

Judy Mardell Saville, 76, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on April 24, 2020. She was born on Nov. 23, 1943.
She and her husband, Jerry, were nomads in life’s adventure. They traveled all over to include Europe, Israel, Australia, and lived four years in Germany.
When they lived in Ohio, Edwards Air Force Base offered them an opportunity to move to California that they could not refuse. They came to the Golden State in 1991. An educated woman, Judy received her BA degree in business management and accounting from Texas Lutheran University and her master’s degree from Central Michigan University. The latter portion of her civil service career was spent with the Air Force Flight Test Center in the Finance Budget and Contracting world.
Judy was a flaming Irish woman with an unforgettable spirit. She was a beautiful woman and talented quilter. A member of the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, Judy made amazing quilts that were donated to enrich the lives of the members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tehachapi, Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center patients in Bakersfield, and Shriner’s Children’s Hospital patients in Sacramento.
Judy loved to travel, tap dance, sing and spend time with her sorority sisters at regular meetings and social events. In her life, she had the pleasure of visiting many of our nation’s states, the Holy Land, Europe and Australia, where she visited the Sydney Opera House and climbed the Sydney Harbor Bridge.
She also loved tap dancing with the Tehachapi Dancing Divas and performing on stage in Lancaster. Judy’s love of singing brought such joy to her life. She loved performing and was at her best singing for 12 years with the Ladies Barbershop Quartet – 4 Goodness Sake. Judy loved dressing up in sparkling costumes and singing in close harmony… making beautiful music made her happy.
Judy was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Chapter, Torchbearer Epsilon and loved all the members as sisters. She was voted their Valentine Queen last February and was president-elect for the new sorority year. She will be truly missed.
Judy is survived by Jerry, her husband and best friend of 54 years; sisters, Marvel Louise Appleton and Fern Evelyn King; and many wonderful lifelong friends across the world.
Dearly loved by her family and friends, her memory will live on in our hearts forever!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 329 S. Mill St., Tehachapi, Calif. 93561. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
