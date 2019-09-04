Julie Marquez Kindrick, 1922-2019

Julie was born in a house, in the oilfields of east Bakersfield. She attended St. Joseph Elementary School and graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1940.
Her career working in the library profession began while at Bakersfield High School. Her educational career included graduations from Bakersfield Junior College, Fresno State, and the University of Denver in 1971 with a Master of Library Science degree.
Then began her professional career as a librarian. Julie worked for the Kern County and the Fresno County libraries, from the East Bakersfield Baker Street Branch to the Fresno County Blind and Handicapped Services Library. She also worked at the Wasco Biofirm Special Library. Eventually, she joined the California Correctional system and worked at several prison libraries, finally retiring in 1989 from CCI in Tehachapi.
Along the way she was considered one of the best librarians wherever she did her job and received many accolades from her peers and supervisors. Many professional librarians throughout California will remember her capable, caring and compassionate manner. She treated all, free people and inmates, with the utmost respect and courtesy throughout her 50 years in the library profession.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Nana and Cieto Marquez; three husbands, John, Bill and Albert; and son, Philip. Left to mourn her passing are son, Dennis and wife Kathryn; grandchildren, Kim (David), Tony (Brenda), Cindy, Chris (Elizabeth), Steve (Shannon), Rebecca (Adam), and Dennis II. Also, nephew, Stuart (Deborah); their children, Amborah (Jim), Austin (Desee), Peggy and Tommy Cox. Julie leaves behind many great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends, both near and far, made throughout her long life.
In place of flowers, please make a donation to either Hoffman Hospice at 4325 Buena Vista Road Building A, Bakersfield, CA., 93311 or to the Family Life Pregnancy Center at 112 S. Curry St., Tehachapi, CA., 93561.
A Requiem Mass for Julie will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 11:30 am, at St. Malachy Church, 407 W. E St., Tehachapi, CA. Her internment will be at noon on Sept. 10 at the Westside Cemetery in Tehachapi.
Arrangements were made with the assistance of Wood Family Funeral Service.
