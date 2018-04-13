Karen Jean Isbell Wickersham, 1966–2018

After a long fight with cancer, a band of angels came on Sunday, April 8, 2018, and took our sweet Karen home.
Karen Jean Isbell Wickersham was born on Aug. 25, 1966, in Stuttgart, Ark., to Paul Isbell and Shirley Fox Isbell. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Isbell, and leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 20 years, Douglas Wickersham; her wonderful daughter, Krissy Ratliff and son-in-law, Mark; the light of her life, granddaughter, Maci Leigh Ratliff; her loving brother, Dan Isbell; her proud mother, Shirley Isbell; close and caring nephews, Steve Isbell (Brenda Robinson) and Mike Isbell, all of Tehachapi.
Karen had four stepchildren that she loved like her own, Danny Wickersham of Washington, David Wickersham of Oregon, Christina Wickersham of Oregon, and Katie Aloisi of Tehachapi, Calif. She also had eight grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends, too numerous to name each one.
Rest well, my sweet Karen, your work here is done. You are so well loved! May you sing with the angels, sunsets, and rainbows across the sky.
The family would like to give special thanks to Optimal Hospice nurses Lori and Heather.
A memorial service for Karen will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018, at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F Street, Tehachapi, Calif.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
