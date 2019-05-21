Karen L. Baratta, 1960-2019

Karen L. Hayes-Baratta, 59, of Bear Valley Springs, Calif., unexpectedly passed away at her home, in the early hours of Friday, May 17, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills-Cummings Valley with Dr. Jeff Kaplan, senior pastor of Shepherd of the Hills, officiating.
Karen Lynn, the youngest of three children, was born in Glendale, Calif., to Holly and Floyd Ames on April 3, 1960. She attended Verdugo Hills High School in Tujunga, Calif., Class of 1977. She attended cosmetology school in Beverly Hills, Calif., and graduated shortly thereafter.
She married Bob Hayes on Aug. 18, 1979 at Our Lady Of Lourdes in Tujunga, Calif. Karen and Bob had two children, Hilary Ann and Houston Robert Hayes. The couple divorced 20 years later. Karen later married John Baratta; the two were wed on July 27, 2002 in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
Karen worked as a hairdresser/stylist for 41 years. She was hard working and dedicated to her many clients. Karen grew up riding her mom's horses on the trails in the Hansen Dam and was she was an avid sports enthusiast. She enjoyed running, hiking and mountain biking. She loved both water and snow skiing with her family and friends. She spent the winters of her younger years downhill skiing in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. In the summertime, you could find her water skiing the Colorado River and Pine Flat Lake. Karen was fiercely competitive and loved to win a game of racquetball.
In 2002, Karen was involved in an auto accident which greatly limited her ability to do the things she used to enjoy. This was a devastating and life-changing event for Karen. Her active lifestyle was quite literally a way of life for her. It took many years for Karen to accept the fact that she was disabled, and that she could no longer partake in the things that she had loved so much. Karen mourned for her physical body and continually tried to improve upon her condition. She was always in pain yet she was determined through her work ethic and stubbornness to completely heal.
Eventually Karen moved into resolution and this is when and where she became closer to God. With resolution came peace, and with peace came new happiness. Despite the difficulties presented by her disability, Karen would attend family gatherings and parties near and far, always greeting others with a hug and a smile. Karen loved the Lord Jesus, and enjoyed growing closer in her walk with Him.
Karen is survived by her husband, John Baratta; daughter Hilary Hayes and her fiancé Luke Skinner; son Houston and his wife Rose Hayes, both of San Luis Obispo County; step-sons Louis and Nicholas Baratta of Fresno; brother Scott Ames and Maureen Jones of Palmdale; brother Glenn and wife Sandi Ames of Agua Dulce; her parents Holly and Floyd Ames of Bear Valley Springs; step-granddaughters Bella and Madeleine Baratta; nephews Joshua Ames of Palmdale, and Chance and Kyler Ames of Agua Dulce; nieces Melissa and her husband Scott Wilson of Kentucky, Chelsea and her husband Kevin Riggen, and Brittany and her husband Dustin Harris both of Hawaii; grand nephew Dustin; grand neices Lorelei, Jocelyn, Cheyenne and Aubrey; her mother and father in-law Karen and Lou Baratta of Bear Valley Springs, sister-in-law Renee and her husband Sam Colacino of North Carolina, her Aunt Heather Morano of Tehachapi and her many cousins. Karen is also survived by her extended families, the Berns, and the Rohans, Bob Hayes, as well as countless friends.
Karen will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
