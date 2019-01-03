Karen Marie Cervantes, 1962-2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Karen Marie Cervantes announces her passing. On Dec. 26, 2018, at the age of 56, Karen passed away peacefully at her home in Tehachapi, Calif., with loved ones by her side after bravely battling cancer for more than five years.
Karen was born on Feb. 9, 1962, in Tehachapi, where she resided her entire life.
She graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1980. She was a devoted and loving mother who chose to stay at home to raise her two daughters. Once they started school, she decided to work at Johnson Printing part-time, so she could drop them off and pick them up from school. She later went on to work as a case records technician at CCI.
Her family was her pride and joy, and she loved spending time with her five grandchildren. She was always kind, patient and loving to everyone around her. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
Karen is survived by her parents, Raymond and Marcia Loewer; sister, Debbie Allen; children, Kristen (Cesar) Chavez and Caley (Joseph) Bradshaw; five grandchildren, Eli, Kyle and Trevor Chavez, Cruz and Ryker Bradshaw; and her significant other, Chris Bowman. Karen will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m., at The Wood Family Funeral Service Chapel, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif., and The Woods Pavilion, right next door.
Memorial donations in memory of Karen may be made to Links for Life, 5301 Office Park Drive, Suite 370, Bakersfield, Calif., and http://linksforlife.org/donations/form/.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hoffman Hospice for their loving care.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit oodmortuary.net.
